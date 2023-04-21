LACONIA — Laconia Rotary is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week with the chance to win a brand new Harley-Davidson. 

This year’s winner of the annual charity raffle will go home with a 2023 FLTRX Road Glide valued at $28,792. The Redline Red bike features a 107 cubic inch motor, Boom audio system with satellite navigation, AM/FM radio and Bluetooth compatibility. Other features include passive security in a key fob and Brembo Linked braking system.

