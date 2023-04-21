LACONIA — Laconia Rotary is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week with the chance to win a brand new Harley-Davidson.
This year’s winner of the annual charity raffle will go home with a 2023 FLTRX Road Glide valued at $28,792. The Redline Red bike features a 107 cubic inch motor, Boom audio system with satellite navigation, AM/FM radio and Bluetooth compatibility. Other features include passive security in a key fob and Brembo Linked braking system.
Laconia Harley-Davidson in Meredith helped acquire this popular model, provided a discount, and will assist with transporting the bike to and from the Weirs. “We’ve learned over the last few years that fresh-from-the-assembly-line Harleys are not easy to find and we’re so grateful that we could work with a local dealer to make it happen,” said Nick Sceggell, Rotary Club president.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit community organizations including The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Central NH, Got Lunch! Laconia, Belknap Mill Society, The Mayhew Program, Laconia Little League and NH Veterans Association.
A maximum of 5,000 tickets are now on sale at laconiarotary.org or from any Laconia Rotarian. The winning ticket will be pulled on the final day of Motorcycle Week, Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m.
