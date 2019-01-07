LACONIA — Monday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, Laconia Historical and Museum Society Executive Director Pat Tierney will share data from the 17th-19th centuries, to reveal a different story about the settlement of New Hampshire and what is now known as Laconia. This free event is open to the public.
From Puritans escaping persecution, to legends, the patent, and grants, participants can see learn the history of the Province of Laconia.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
