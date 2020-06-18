The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, June 19 - Friday, June 26
Chapter 21 – Chapter 23
Vacation is approaching …. we are reading Chapter 21 at just the perfect moment. Just before “Examination Day.” The students are terrified, even though on the cusp of summer. We read poetry and feel Tom’s discomfort as he attempts to read Patrick Henry’s “Give me Liberty or Give me Death” speech. Mark Twain never lets us down in the Adventures of Tom Sawyer. What more exciting than a trial — a real trial where our young Tom is asked to testify and is riveting on the stand. From poetry and prose to a murder trial in three short chapters.
Chapter 21:
What are the poems the children recite? And what happened to our dear poor Tom as he begins to recite his speech?
What was the prevalent theme of the compositions?
What word was over-fondled in many of the compositions?
Chapter 22:
As a member of the Cadets of Temperance, what are some of the rules? And what desire tormented Tom?
There is a circus. There are parties and there is the dreadful disease. What is it that keeps Tom in bed for two and eventually three long weeks?
Chapter 23:
What is it like to keep a secret, a deep dark secret in your heart?
Who tells Tom and Huck: “What I want to say, is, don’t you ever get drunk — then you won’t ever get here? …”
When Tom is on the stand and asked where he was the night of the murder what was he carrying. Just at midnight. Near the grave?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Sunday, June 21 Chapter 21 Victoria Abate, LHS Junior and Winner of 2019
LHS Poetry Out Loud
Tuesday, June 23 Chapter 22 Dr. K. Patrick Ober, Mark Twain Scholar
Thursday, June 25 Chapter 23 John C. Herman, New Hampshire Artist/Actor
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads: /www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Summer vacation is here or at least, near! Before students are free, they must complete the Examination Evening. The ladies share their own compositions of prose and poetry. Join in on examination evening (without the pressure from Mr. Dobbins) and write a nature poem! View tips for different forms of poetry from Prescott Farm in the Laconia Reads Facebook group.
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
Special Content:
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
For programs on Monday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 24 find more information at: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
