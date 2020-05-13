“Monday morning found Tom Sawyer miserable. Monday mornings always found him so - because it began another week’s slow suffering in school. He generally began that day wishing he had no intervening holiday, it made the going into captivity and fetters again so much more odious.”
Senator Maggie Hassan will be reading from Chapter Six which begins with Tom desperately thinking about how he can avoid “suffering in school.”
The thought of getting up on Monday morning and going to school or to work, after a weekend of relaxation and being with friends and family is something, we all think about from time to time. And, yet where would we be without education? Imagine the mischief Tom would be getting into if we were sheltering at home.
Senator Hassan’s path into politics began when she advocated for the education of her own son. She smiled when she was asked if this is the chapter she would read. Watch and listen Thursday, May 14 at noon on: https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads.
If you haven’t visited the Laconia Reads Facebook page you can also listen to readings from the Mayor, the Fire Chief and others in Laconia.
Copies of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer have been generously donated and are available at the Laconia Public Library.
