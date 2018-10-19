LACONIA — Members of the Laconia Police Department, on behalf of the Laconia Police Relief Association, contributed $500 to the WOW Trail prior to the start of the Runaway Pumpkin 5K/10K race this past week.
"We’re proud to support the continued expansion of the WOW Trail," said POlice Chief Matt Canfield. "It’s an exciting project for our city and something I personally enjoy using frequently."
"We’re so grateful for the support of LPD and the relief association," said WOW Trail Executive Director Bob Champlin. "Our WOW Trail Ambassadors will continue to work closely with LPD to help maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for all users."
The WOW Trail and the Lake Winnisquam Scenic Trail in Belmont combine to offer over four miles of trail, part of the regional effort to connect Weirs Beach to Franklin.
For more information on the WOW Trail, visit www.wowtrail.org or email info@wowtrail.org.
