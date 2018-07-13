LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department will host a National Night Out Party at 57 Blueberry Lane on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 5-7 p.m. “National Night Out” is a community/police partnership held on the first Tuesday of August each year. It aims to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention and other anti-crime efforts and is designed to help bring neighbors together.
Area residents are encouraged to join the Laconia Fire Department, the Belknap Regional Technical Accident Reconstruction team, the Lakes Region Citizen Emergency Response Team, Stand Up for a Drug Free Laconia, and many other community organizations. Free hotdogs will be given out along with chips, drinks, and Hart’s Homemade Slush while supplies last.
For more information, call Lt. Richard Simmons at 603-524-5257 ext. 335.
