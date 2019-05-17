PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Providence College recently awarded Dr. Edward “Ted” Andrews, class of 2001, the Joseph R. Accinno Faculty Teaching Award for the 2018-2019 school year. The award is presented annually to the faculty member who best exhibits excellence in teaching, passion and enthusiasm for learning, and genuine concern for students’ academic and personal growth
Andrews, who grew up in Laconia, joined the PC faculty in 2010 after earning his doctor of philosophy degree in early American history from the University of New Hampshire. At PC, he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses.
Andrews’ scholarship and areas of expertise focus on cultural interactions in the British Atlantic world, specifically African, African-American, and Indian missionaries and wider evangelical networks in the Atlantic. His first book, 'Native Apostles: Black and Indian Missionaries in the British Atlantic World' (Harvard University Press), was published in 2013, and he is currently working on a second about Newport and its connection to slavery. Andrews has published in academic journals, presented at conferences around the world, and earned several fellowships and awards for his research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.