LACONIA — Laconia Middle School has announced the names of students who earned recognition on the fourth quarter honor roll.
High Honor Roll
Tauheeda Abdallah, Sarah Ancora, Bryce Baird, Colby Batchelder, Lucas Beane, Renee Bergeron, Madison Brooks, Kathleen Carmignani, De’Mornay Cooper, Ashlyn DeLuca, Perrin Drolet, Audrey Dunleavy, Caitlin Dunleavy, Ashlynn Dunn, Rhea Ganchi, Samantha Gray, Haley Greenwood, Sierra Halligan, Camden Harriman, Ashley Herrera, James Horan, Matthew Jenna, Rowan Jones, Sutherland Keene, Nerma Krupic, Gloria Lako, Isabel Laramie, Lacey Linkkila, Hannah Lowell, Jacob Mello, Marko Mlinar, Emma Morel, Finnian Mousseau, Sullivan Mousseau, Elizabeth Muller, Stefan Nevajdic, Ariel Okinedo, Anna Pepin, Ryan Poliquin, Alex Richardson, Breanna Ricker, Natalie Robitaille, Brody Rollins, Evan Rollins, Colton Roy, Jazmyn Schumacher, James Stafford, Natalie Stottlar, Jaekwon Sylvia, Carson Tucker, Ethank Vachon, Reid Vaillancourt, Katie Westcott, Ava Whitton, Carrigain Williams, Kayla Woglom, Amara Yahn
Honor Roll
Xander Ainsworth, Kyle Ayers, Hayley Barlow, Keaton Beck, Johnathan Bemis, Jesse Bourn, Rileigh Boyle, Cole Bridges, Gianna Brignano, Carley Cellupica, Brynne Cook, Dylan Couture, Emily Daly, Bryant Desautelle, Jaelyn Dow, Aleesia Drew-Couture, Maximillian Dufault, Norah Dunleavy, Dylan Ellsworth, Sean Engelsen, Emma Fabian, Felicity Faller, Carlee Farwell, Michael Frakes, Emily Gagnon, Kaileena Garcia, Madeline Gautreau, Taylor Hanson, Christopher Hobbs, Kyleigh Jenna, Kamal Jogi, Natalie Johnson, Nicole Johnson, Arianna Jones-Douthart, Sophia Kearney, Caroyn Keenan, McKenzie Kelley, Brooklyn Kelly, Kortney Koehler, Summer LaFlamme, Lexus LaFoe, Bailee Laramie, Evan LeBlanc, Mariangela LePage, Lily Lescarbeau, Logan Lewis, Madelyn Lounsbury, Mia Lynch, Braden MadConald, Asia Malone, Jadacy Man, Ayden Mara, Samuel Mize, Maison Monier, Jacklynn Murgatroy, Chloe Nedeau, Emma Noyes, Patrick O’Reilly, Adam Paiva, Dylan Patten, Alyssa Pepin, Madison Poire, Haley Richter, Ciara Ricks, Makayla Ricks, Angela Robinson, Angel Ross, Alisa Sakulruai, Logan Sanchez, Lucca Santos, Aiden Shaw, Dakota Smith, Jack Stafford, Nolin Stevens, Kate Sullivan, Isabella Thibault, Riley Vachon, Jennah Valovanie, Kailey Welch, Anita Wentworth
