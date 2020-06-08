LACONIA — Laconia Little League has a plan for summer baseball after a long-delayed start to the season.
Gov. Chris Sununu has allowed non-contact youth sports to start under certain restrictions. After negotiation, the Department of Parks and Recreation has agreed to open sports fields.
The season will run Wednesday, June 17-Saturday, Aug. 1. The two weeks spanning Preseason practices will be June 17-July 1. Beginning Wednesday, July 1, teams will play three games and hold one practice weekly through Aug. 1, provided Gov. Sununu permits games.
Tryouts for majors will be held Saturday, June 13, at Colby Field. All eligible players who are not already on a team need to try out. This year, 8-year-olds are eligible to try out for majors. Players from other communities who had their seasons cancelled may be able to play for Laconia Little League this season.
All other players ages seven and up will play in the minors division with moderated rules to improve gameplay.
Due to social distancing concerns, there will be no tee ball or coach pitch divisions this season.
Players can gather in groups of 10 or less. During practice, teams will divide into two groups for hitting and fielding, and rotate. Players and coaches will remain at least six feet apart. Parents cannot congregate at practices and need to wait in the parking lot or other designated areas.
Players must use their own equipment, including gloves and helmet. The league has equipment to loan.
For more information and to register, visit LaconiaLL.org.
