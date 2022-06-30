LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library's first Wednesday Special of the summer will be held in an extra special location — the Colonial Theater. On Wednesday, July 6, at 1 p.m., join the Laconia Public Library as the Little Red Wagon theater company shares "Drops in the Ocean." We'll hear stories and lessons connected to water. This program is completely free, but tickets will be handed out at the door.
This program is sponsored by donations made in memory of former Children’s Librarian, Gail Drucker.”
For more information about all programs, visit: laconialibrary.org.
