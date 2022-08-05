LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for Wednesday Specials: Wildlife Encounters on August 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The last Wednesday Special is sure to be extra exciting... this week there will be a visit from Wildlife Encounters and several of their animal ambassadors. You never know what kind of amazing animals you might get to meet. Participants will meet at the Laconia Community Center. Program is for newborns to age 12.
Note: this Wednesday program has a later start time than the others, and will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
