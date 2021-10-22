LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for New Hampshire Cemeteries and Gravestones. Rubbings, photographs, and slides illustrate the rich variety of gravestones to be found in our own neighborhoods, but they also tell long-forgotten stories of such historical events as the Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic, and the American Revolution.
Find out more about these deeply personal works of art and the craftsmen who carved them with Glenn Knoblock, and learn how to read the stone "pages" that give insight into the vast genealogical book of New Hampshire.
This is a virtual program on Zoom. Sign up by calling 603-524-4775x12 or emailing info@laconialibrary.org and an email will be sent to you with the link on the day of the program. This program is sponsored by the NH Humanities and the Laconia Public Library.
For more information about all the library's programs, visit laconialibrary.org.
