LACONIA — Laconia Public Library has an exciting lineup of programs this month, including a visit from an award-winning author, several book groups and herbal body care classes.

The evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the next four months. The group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., in the library's auditorium to discuss "This Land of Snow," by Anders Morley, a New Hampshire author. "This Land of Snow" winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award. Copies of the book are available at the front desk. Sign-up is required, call: 603-524-4775 or email: info@laconialibrary.org to register.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.