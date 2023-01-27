LACONIA — Laconia Public Library has an exciting lineup of programs this month, including a visit from an award-winning author, several book groups and herbal body care classes.
The evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the next four months. The group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., in the library's auditorium to discuss "This Land of Snow," by Anders Morley, a New Hampshire author. "This Land of Snow" winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award. Copies of the book are available at the front desk. Sign-up is required, call: 603-524-4775 or email: info@laconialibrary.org to register.
Already read the book? Stop in on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m., to meet the author in person. Anders Morley will be presenting his award-winning book, "This Land of Snow," sharing anecdotes from his journey, reading from his book, and sharing photographs from along the way. No sign-up is required, be sure to bring your own copy of the book to be signed.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m., the Mystery Book Club will gather to discuss "The Magpie Murders," by Anthony Horowitz. Copies of the book are available at the front desk. Sign-up is required, call: 603-524-4775 or email: info@laconialibrary.org to register.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., the library will be screening the movie "The Broken Hearts Gallery," (PG-13). "The Broken Hearts Gallery" is a romantic comedy about a young woman who creates a gallery where people can leave trinkets from their past relationships. The library will provide the popcorn.
Celebrate Valentine's Day early by joining the library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m., for Amor et Passio Naturae: Botanical potions, preparations, and foods for the luscious luxurious pleasure of your senses. Melissa Morrison will be sharing tasty treats and potions that can also be made at home in this workshop. Space is limited, sign-up is required, call: 603-524-4775 or email: info@laconialibrary.org to register.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m., the library will offer an herbal crafting class for adults (18+). Participants will make a basil lavender cucumber body scrub and learn about the benefits these herbs have to offer. Space is limited, sign-up is required, call: 603-524-4775 or email: info@laconialibrary.org to register.
Did you get new technology for Christmas and want help understanding how to use it? Want to learn how to use your library card for downloadable books, audiobooks, and movies? Drop-in Tech Help is provided Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This is a free service and no sign-up is required. Bring your device, your questions, and Shayla will assist you.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm; Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. For more information please call (603) 524-4775, text (603) 556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about all of our programs, check out our website: http://laconialibrary.org.
