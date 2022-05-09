LACONIA — The Laconia Lacrosse Club's 8U girls team played a double-header on Mother's Day at Laconia High School, coming away with an 8-4 win in the morning against a solid Hollis-Brookline team, and a 9-3 win in the evening against the Bedford Cannons.
The attack was led by 2nd graders Maggie Butka and Chloe McNeil, with terrific defensive play by Avery Englert, Addison Smith, Abigail Friend-Rushton, and Erin Piper. First graders Ellysia Zuchowski and Melanie Smith each had some great shots on goal. Larenne Houston and Paityn Schaub were phenomenal in goal, as well as in the field. The team is now 4-0 on the season, and stands atop the 26-team statewide 8U division. The Laconia Lacrosse Club's two 10U and two 12U teams went a combined 4 wins and 1 loss on the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.