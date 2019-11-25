LACONIA — The Laconia Lacrosse Club hosted a free clinic for boys and girls on Oct. 12 at the Laconia High School lower field.
“Lacrosse is a fast-paced sport that a lot of parents never played, so getting their kids into it is a less obvious choice,” said Rose Marie Marinace, girls coach. “I started coaching because my daughter wanted to play, and I’ve rarely met a kid who doesn’t like it once they’ve been taught the basic skills.”
For eight years, Marinace has been coaching for the Laconia Lacrosse Club, and her husband Paul has been coaching for four years. “Paul has the temperament for the younger girls,“ Rose Marie said.
Club president Mike Holmes worked with the boys. Mike and his twin brother, Nick, played lacrosse as children in Laconia, and now coach together. “The boys’ game is very different from the girls’ game,” said Mike. “They share the same ball and the same name, but the other equipment, field and rules share nothing in common.”
The Laconia Lacrosse Club is open to anyone in surrounding towns without a team. All players in New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse must be members in U.S. Lacrosse, but there are no additional fees to play with Laconia. Uniforms are provided.
Free clinics will continue on Sunday nights in January and February. The season starts in March. Email laconialacrosseclub@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.