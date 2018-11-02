LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library, will offer the film 'Darkest Hour' as the November selection for the International Film Series. 'Darkest Hour' will be shown Monday, Nov. 5 at 6:15 p.m.
'Darkest Hour' (2017) is an account of Winston Churchill’s early days as prime minister, and his fight not to succumb to defeat by negotiating with Adolf Hitler.
The International Film Series is shown monthly from September through June at the Laconia Library.
For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at lcampbell@nh-cc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.