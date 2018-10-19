LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will feature their 'Laconia in World War I' exhibit with an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m., in the upper gallery of the Laconia Public Library.
When the Cunard Liner Laconia was sunk by a German U-boat in 1917, President Woodrow Wilson and the United States Congress soon agreed that this act of war deserved a declaration of war. The City of Laconia lost its namesake steamship, and the honor roll at Veteran's Park reflects those local soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Laconia stories, letters, and objects from the war to end all wars are to be displayed and examined at this event, which is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 603-527-1278, or visit www.laconiahistory.org, or find Laconia Historical Society on Facebook.
