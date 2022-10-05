puzzle

A 500-piece, double-sided puzzle featuring two of DeCesare’s artwork is available for purchase from Laconia Historical & Museum Society until Oct. 31. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Laconia Historical & Museum Society and local artist, Joanna DeCesare, are "Piecing Together Laconia’s History!" A 500-piece, double-sided puzzle featuring two of DeCesare’s artwork is available for purchase from LHMS until Oct. 31.

Joanna DeCesare didn’t have formal art training, but through classes with local artists, and teaching herself with books and videos she improved her skills. Joanna focused on townscapes, and painting points of interest in local towns and cities, beginning with Laconia. Her painting, "Laconia Centennial," took almost a year to complete. She aspired to give a sense of community, aiming to include all the activities that took place during that great celebration.

