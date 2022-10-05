LACONIA — Laconia Historical & Museum Society and local artist, Joanna DeCesare, are "Piecing Together Laconia’s History!" A 500-piece, double-sided puzzle featuring two of DeCesare’s artwork is available for purchase from LHMS until Oct. 31.
Joanna DeCesare didn’t have formal art training, but through classes with local artists, and teaching herself with books and videos she improved her skills. Joanna focused on townscapes, and painting points of interest in local towns and cities, beginning with Laconia. Her painting, "Laconia Centennial," took almost a year to complete. She aspired to give a sense of community, aiming to include all the activities that took place during that great celebration.
Joanna’s other passion, photography, was a self-learning process as well. She admits that her early photos were not very good, but she upgraded cameras when she could and her interest in photography grew.
Laconia Centennial, Joanna’s painting of Laconia’s 100th Anniversary celebrated in 1993, is on one side of this unique, limited-edition puzzle and Spring in Rotary Park, a photograph capturing an idyllic spring landscape in one of Laconia’s most beautiful green spaces, is on the other.
This initiative is generously sponsored by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Lakes Region Masons, Mount Lebanon Lodge #32, Laconia and Irene Gordon, in Memory of Arthur Gordon.
Proceeds from all puzzle sales will benefit the safe care and storage of Laconia’s historical collections. To purchase, visit the LHMS Facebook or Instagram page or their website, laconiahistory.com. Puzzles are expected to arrive before the holidays and are available for pick-up only.
For more information about the Laconia Historical & Museum Society, it’s programs, memberships and volunteer opportunities, email lhmslpl@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.