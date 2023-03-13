LACONIA — The Laconia Historical & Museum Society is undertaking a project focusing on Laconia’s veteran history.

LHMS is seeking any information and photos of the structures and members of the various veterans organizations in the city, including Lakeport and the Weirs. These organizations include the American Legion Post 1, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1670, the John Perley G.A.R. Post in Laconia and the Darius A. Drake D.A.R. Post in Lakeport and The New Hampshire Veterans Association.

