LACONIA — The Laconia Historical & Museum Society is undertaking a project focusing on Laconia’s veteran history.
LHMS is seeking any information and photos of the structures and members of the various veterans organizations in the city, including Lakeport and the Weirs. These organizations include the American Legion Post 1, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1670, the John Perley G.A.R. Post in Laconia and the Darius A. Drake D.A.R. Post in Lakeport and The New Hampshire Veterans Association.
LHMS is also interested in any information from the Army and Navy Club, which was located in the Laconia Gas and Electric Block during the early 1900s, The Mary Butler Chapter of the D.A.R. and the Woman's Relief Corps.
Any original material, such as photos or handwritten documents, will be digitally archived into the LHMS permanent collection under the individual or family name and the original items will be returned. LHMS will also accept donations of original items into the permanent collection. This information is being collected for a presentation in May 2023.
An exhibit focusing on the personal stories of Laconia’s veterans will be created for display in November. LHMS is collecting photographs and written information on veterans themselves — these could be newspaper articles or notices, handwritten letters, journal or diary entries or family memories. There is no limit to when or how long the veteran served or whether the veteran is alive or deceased. The information can be shared with LHMS by friends, family members, or fellow service members. As this is an exhibit of Laconia veterans, LHMS will feature veterans who have lived in Laconia at some point in their lives or live in the city currently.
To share a piece of history or to share a veteran's story, contact LHMS at lhmslpl@metrocast.net with the subject line "Laconia’s Veterans."
