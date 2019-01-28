LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will hold its annual meeting and present a program, 'The History of Gunstock,' at the Taylor Community's Woodside Building on Thursday, Jan. 31. The annual meeting will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m.
Greg Goddard, Gunstock Mountain Resort general manager, will discuss the evolution of the mountain from the Works Progress Administration project to the modern year-round recreational area. The program complements the current Gunstock exhibit on display in the Upper Level Gallery at the Laconia Public Library.
Originally known as the Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, Gunstock was completed by the Works Progress Administration in 1937, and is currently owned by Belknap County. Among its winter offerings are alpine and cross-country skiing, snow tubing, ski jumping, snowshoeing, hiking, swimming and skateboarding.
The event is free and open to the public, including the LHMS annual meeting.
