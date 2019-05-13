LACONIA — Any current or new Laconia Historical and Museum Society member who brings in four or more new members by June 30 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card donated by Patrick Wood Law Office. New members should write the name of the member who referred them on their membership form.
People interested in Laconia history and keeping it alive are invited to become members of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society. LHMS houses the city’s historical collection of photos, collectibles and artifacts. LHMS holds monthly programs on historical topics, as well as exhibitions at the Laconia Public Library.
Membership forms are available at the Laconia Public Library, or by visiting laconiahistory.org. To find out more, visit the Facebook page or call 603-527-1278.
