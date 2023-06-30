NH State House Event

Senator D’Allesandro, center, joins Laconia High School students as they hold a $945,000 check from GEAR UP New Hampshire in Concord. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — GEAR UP New Hampshire has once again provided students with an incredible and unique opportunity to kickstart their post-secondary education and pursuits. On May 16, GEAR UP New Hampshire hosted their Scholarship Day Ceremony at the NH State House in Concord. This ceremony celebrated graduating GEAR UP seniors from various high schools across the state and awarded them millions of federal scholarship dollars to use towards their post-secondary education in New Hampshire.

“We’re very happy to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of these students who have been part of GEAR UP programming since they were in sixth grade,” explains Dr. Stephanie Lesperance, who leads the GEAR UP New Hampshire program through Campus Compact for New Hampshire. “The program is designed to encourage students to have improved academic achievement; to increase opportunities for postsecondary exploration and provide ongoing support including scholarship funds for students to attend college.”

