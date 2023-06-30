LACONIA — GEAR UP New Hampshire has once again provided students with an incredible and unique opportunity to kickstart their post-secondary education and pursuits. On May 16, GEAR UP New Hampshire hosted their Scholarship Day Ceremony at the NH State House in Concord. This ceremony celebrated graduating GEAR UP seniors from various high schools across the state and awarded them millions of federal scholarship dollars to use towards their post-secondary education in New Hampshire.
“We’re very happy to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of these students who have been part of GEAR UP programming since they were in sixth grade,” explains Dr. Stephanie Lesperance, who leads the GEAR UP New Hampshire program through Campus Compact for New Hampshire. “The program is designed to encourage students to have improved academic achievement; to increase opportunities for postsecondary exploration and provide ongoing support including scholarship funds for students to attend college.”
Representatives from colleges in New Hampshire were also in attendance at the event and had the opportunity to chat with GEAR UP seniors before the ceremony began. Many students have already secured their enrollment for the fall of 2024 and were able to meet with admissions representatives from their future alma mater — all dressed in shirts and sweatshirts donning their college logo. Upon entry into the ceremony, students also entered a raffle to win a beautifully packed and stuffed dorm kit, filled with all the necessities for a dorm room, including blankets, laundry detergent, hangers, reading materials, and more. At the close of the ceremony, one student from each high school in attendance was chosen to win the grand prize — in addition to the scholarship funds they are splitting amongst their peers.
The formal ceremony included remarkable student speakers who addressed their peers, reminding them of how far they have come, what they have already accomplished, and all that they will continue to accomplish in the future. In addition, Senator Lou D’Allesandro spoke to the graduating seniors, congratulating them on all of their achievements throughout their high school careers and wishing them the very best for their post-secondary endeavors as well as Emily Jeffries from the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships, a long-time supporter of GEAR UP New Hampshire.
At the close of the formal ceremony, schools were called one-by-one to take pictures with their classmates — holding a very large, very real, very life-changing check. Senator D’Allesandro joined each school for their photograph, making everything seem even more important and powerful for these students. The smiles, shock, and awe on the student’s faces when they were presented with their scholarship funds is something those in attendance will never forget. Something the students will surely never forget.
Below is a list of the high schools that received GEAR UP scholarship funds.
