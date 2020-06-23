Jillian Marie Allain †
Jack Anthony Ancora * † **
Dylan Drew Auprey
Heather Anne Ausevich * **
Jacob Michael Bancroft †
Avy Terris Bartlett
Kayla Nicole Beck
Noah Jonathan Belfontaine
Nolan Reid Benoit
Sydnie Joy Breton **
Ryan Robert Chandler
William Lawrence Cullen
Ariana Sky Daoust
Aidan Timothy Ryan Day
Nicholas Grant DeCormier
Ryan Joseph Dee * **
Steven Daniel DeRoche
Derek Michael Derynioski
Aarohn Dethvongsa << **
Jackson Phillipe Diaz †
Karter Brendan Dolloff
Jace Brendan Drew
Anna Marie Dubois
Patrick Timothy Duggan * **
Ayden Thomas Duncan * << ~ **
Eliza Marie Evvard
Molly Maureen Fields
Sonya Rose Frost
Colby Richard Garland
Megan Riley Gaspa **
Elizabeth Anne Gillis
Naomi Kristen Gordon
Zachary David Gray
Matthew Ryan Hanson
Ryan Micheal Hebert
Kaiden Joshua Herward
Kathryn Jane Hodge
Maci Adeline Howland * **
Cierra Mae Huston
Breauna Michelle Jenna † **
Maleighka Irene Jobin-Valentino
Tyler Scott Johnson
D’Marcus Aaron Jones
Despina D. Kafanelis †
Amber Jeannette Kallum
Shaylin Nichole Kean
Savannah Catherine Keets † **
Sierra Grace Keets
Keirra Sanborn Kirk-Lampron *
Kraig Layton Koehler
Courtney Mariee LaFlamme
Britny Marie LeBlanc
Gabbriel Joy Leclerc
Alison Catherine Maczko * † **
Mystique Alexis Mara
Bryce Lawrence McCrea
Madison Rebecca McLelland
Jacob Christopher Meeks
Adam Craig Michalewicz
Alysha Jana Mingo-Timmins
Maya Laurel Minnick ^
Viktoriia Moshenskova *
Noah Wylie Mousseau **
James Isaac Murgatroy
Zachary David Nelson
Beth Faith Newton << * **
Nathan James Papavlo
Megan Elizabeth Pellerin **
McKenzie Dorothy Peterson
Eric James Phelps * **
Mia Pljevaljcic * **
Steven Robert Poliquin * << † **
Elvedin Elko Ramic
Marin Rose Randall
Colby Jordan Reid
Tyler Clayton Richter * << ~ **
Caleb Kristopher Roy
Kain C. Sasseville
Kelsi Nicole Sheehan **
Tanner Quinn Shore
Ethan Joseph Sirles
Miguel Angel Soto-Perez
Cassandra Corinne Sousa * << **
Angel M. Spaulding-Race
Sam Carroll Stafford << †
Samuel Edward Stevens
Sabrina Lynn Swartout-LaDuke
Victoria Lynn Taylor << **
Rylie Ann Treat * ^ << † **
Edmond Sam Trieu **
Emily Rose Trott
Nicole Cooper Turpin * << ~ † **
Madelyn Rachel Van Praet
Alyson Barbara Von George **
Christopher Michael Wagenhofer
Bryce Keegan Wilson * **
Demitri J. Zimmer
#Diploma of Distinction ~Laconia Scholars
*National Honor Society
†National Technical Honor Society
^Tri-M National Music Honor Society
**NH Scholars
<< Top Ten Graduates, Class of 2020
