Jillian Marie Allain

Jack Anthony Ancora * † **

Dylan Drew Auprey

Heather Anne Ausevich * **

Jacob Michael Bancroft

Avy Terris Bartlett

Kayla Nicole Beck

Noah Jonathan Belfontaine

Nolan Reid Benoit

Sydnie Joy Breton **

Ryan Robert Chandler

William Lawrence Cullen

Ariana Sky Daoust

Aidan Timothy Ryan Day

Nicholas Grant DeCormier

Ryan Joseph Dee * **

Steven Daniel DeRoche

Derek Michael Derynioski

Aarohn Dethvongsa  << **  

Jackson Phillipe Diaz †      

Karter Brendan Dolloff

Jace Brendan Drew

Anna Marie Dubois

Patrick Timothy Duggan * **

Ayden Thomas Duncan << ~ **   

Eliza Marie Evvard

Molly Maureen Fields

Sonya Rose Frost

Colby Richard Garland

Megan Riley Gaspa **              

Elizabeth Anne Gillis

Naomi Kristen Gordon

Zachary David Gray

Matthew Ryan Hanson

Ryan Micheal Hebert

Kaiden Joshua Herward

Kathryn Jane Hodge

Maci Adeline Howland * **

Cierra Mae Huston

Breauna Michelle Jenna **

Maleighka Irene Jobin-Valentino

Tyler Scott Johnson

D’Marcus Aaron Jones

Despina D. Kafanelis  

Amber Jeannette Kallum

Shaylin Nichole Kean

Savannah Catherine Keets **               

Sierra Grace Keets

Keirra Sanborn Kirk-Lampron *       

Kraig Layton Koehler

Courtney Mariee LaFlamme

Britny Marie LeBlanc

Gabbriel Joy Leclerc

Alison Catherine Maczko * **              

Mystique Alexis Mara

Bryce Lawrence McCrea

Madison Rebecca McLelland

Jacob Christopher Meeks

Adam Craig Michalewicz

Alysha Jana Mingo-Timmins

Maya Laurel Minnick ^

Viktoriia Moshenskova *

Noah Wylie Mousseau **

James Isaac Murgatroy

Zachary David Nelson

Beth Faith Newton << * **    

Nathan James Papavlo

Megan Elizabeth Pellerin **

McKenzie Dorothy Peterson

Eric James Phelps  * **

Mia Pljevaljcic * **

Steven Robert Poliquin << **

Elvedin Elko Ramic

Marin Rose Randall

Colby Jordan Reid

Tyler Clayton Richter  * << ~ **

Caleb Kristopher Roy

Kain C. Sasseville

Kelsi Nicole Sheehan **

Tanner Quinn Shore

Ethan Joseph Sirles

Miguel Angel Soto-Perez

Cassandra Corinne Sousa * << **

Angel M. Spaulding-Race

Sam Carroll Stafford <<

Samuel Edward Stevens

Sabrina Lynn Swartout-LaDuke

Victoria Lynn Taylor << **

Rylie Ann Treat << **

Edmond Sam Trieu **  

Emily Rose Trott

Nicole Cooper Turpin       << ~ **    

Madelyn Rachel Van Praet

Alyson Barbara Von George **

Christopher Michael Wagenhofer

Bryce Keegan Wilson      * **

Demitri J. Zimmer

#Diploma of Distinction                                            ~Laconia Scholars

*National Honor Society                                  

National Technical Honor Society

^Tri-M National Music Honor Society

**NH Scholars

<< Top Ten Graduates, Class of 2020     

