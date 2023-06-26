LACONIA — Laconia High School has announced the names of students who earned recognition on the 4th quarter honor roll.
Honors with Distinction
Tauheeda Abdallah, Sarah Ancora, Maya Clark, Emma Conlon, Madison Darling, Ashlynn DeLuca, Audrey Dunleavy, Emma Fabian, Felicity Faller, Gage Gray, Ashley Herrera, Carter Jones, Mariangela LePage, Madelyn Lounsbury, Kali Muzzey, Ava Noyes, Emma Noyes, Brody Rollins, Allyssa Stone, Danekia Streete, Gabriella VonGeorge, Ava Whitton.
High Honors
Keaton Beck, Jesse Bourn, Rebecca Buttermore, Ethan Byington, Perrin Drolet, Gavin Fordham-Stevens, Samantha Gray, Haley Greenwood, Amanda Hanssen, Kendora Harper-Cartier, Benjamin Hogg, James Horan, Rachel Isjwara-Hu, Kyleigh Jenna, Madison Knott-Zackowski, Nerma Krupic, Makenzie LaFlamme, Summer LaFlamme, Zander LeClerc, Lily Lescarbeau, Lacey Linkkila, Yuri Luis, Mia Lynch, Marko Mlinar, Madison Monier, Holden Mousseau, Madeline Mousseau, Jacklynn Murgatroy, Stefan Nevajdic, Cody Newman, Kardin Nguyen, Layla Patten, Isabelle Piccola, Diva Pradhan, Alex Richardson, Colby Salway, Keirah Sanborn, Evelyn Smith, Ella Tryon, Kayla Woglom, Alexis Wyatt, Samantha Wylie.
Honors
Aboeno Agbenowossi, Cassandra Albee-Alcocer, Rachel Azotea, Hayley Barlow, Kathryn Beane, Lacie Benwell, Alan Benwell, Hailey Benzevich-McNeil, Andre Blanchette, Cole Bridges, John Carmignani, Kathleen Carmignani, Jarod Casa, Myrabella Castagno, Emile Charest, Aidan Collette, Katelyn Cormier, Dylan Couture, Cierra Dame, Emma Darling, Bryant Desautelle, Payton Doherty, Kaden Dolloff, Kiera Donovan, Jace Drew, Leim Dubois-Gilbert, Ameera Duhamel, Ryan Edson, Andrew Ehmann, Chloe Elliott, Carlee Farwell, Gwenavere Fitts, Scarlet Fontanez, Dylan Godwin, Kimberly Griffin, Mia Gumaa, Sydnee Hahn, Sarah Hall, Austin Hanscom, Daniel Harward, Abigail Hayward, Amber Hebert, Ian Herrera, Nathaniel Hobby, Kathryn Hodge, Gracie Hoyt, Hayden Jean, Alexa Jennings, Ashlynn Jensen, Kurtis Jobin, Awnya Johnson, Ava Johnson-Homer, Rowan Jones, Skyler Jordan, Julia Keith, John Kercheval III, Samuel Knowlton, Evan Knox, Kaeden Kortz, Heidi Kristoffersen, Romeo Langston-St. Pierre, Molly Lemay, Gracehelen Lewis, Logan Lockrow, Shelby Luther, Malia Lyle, Benjamin Lynch, Kayla MacDonald, Ayden Malloy, Ava May, Paige McCarthy, Haily McCarty, Harmonie McNeil, Morgan Mitchell, Gage Mitchell, McKenzie Monier, Kalissa Mooney, Dylan Morin, Dakota Morin, Michael Muller, Milos Nevajdic, Celia Noyes, Marc O’Hara, Aaron Oliver, Brooklynn Pagan, Anna Pepin, Lydia Pickowicz, Tessa Ramsey, Bella Reister, Raven Roche, Logan Sanchez, Jazmyn Schumacher, Aiden Shaw, Matthew Smith, Xander Spears, Luke Stafford, Brady Stevens, Kaydence Stinson, Megan Thammavongsa, Caden Tucker, Carson Tucker, Reid Vaillancourt, Jennah Valovanie, Hailee Vogler, Ryan Walsh, Julian Walton, Kyle Wilk, Alexis Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.