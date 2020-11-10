LACONIA — Laconia-Gilford Lions Club will partner with the Lakes Region Vineyard Church on a food donation drive to benefit the Vineyard Church’s food pantry on Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will be held in the parking of Vineyard Church, 175 Mechanic St.
The drive will assist Vineyard Church with the Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets program, and overall food pantry. "They are looking for help particularly with non-perishable seasonal items, canned goods with pop tops, and including canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned cranberry, stuffing, and holiday meal staples," said Lions Club President Matt Soza.
“We have designed this event to be as safe and responsible as possible. Folks can drop off their food donations in the parking lot where club members and church volunteers will collect them,” said club member Marylin Brown.
This event is the first of a series of food drives for the Lions through the winter. The events will partner with area faith groups to benefit local food pantries. The Lions call it the Step Up to the Plate campaign, to target the issues of hunger and food insecurity.
For more information about Vineyard Church, visit LakesRegionVineyard.org. To contact the Laconia-Gilford Lions, call 603-998-5549.
