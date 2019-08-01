LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club installed officers at their July meeting.
Matt Soza was installed as club president. He returns in this role for a second consecutive term. He joined the club in 2015 and also serves as publicity director.
Allyn Bridge is vice president. He is also immediate past president and has been a club member since 2012.
Eileen Morey returns as club treasurer. She has served previously in this post and has been a member since 1998.
Lori Chandler is club secretary. She has been a member since 2004 and has served in many posts including president. She is also recruitment chair.
Club members Lois Smith, Marylin Brown, Norm Paquette, and Bill Chandler were installed as members of the club’s board of directors. The board helps set and guide club policy.
“Our team is in place,” said Soza. “We have a game plan and are ready to start swinging for our community’s needs including vision and hearing impairment, youth sports teams, college scholarships, food pantries and much more.”
