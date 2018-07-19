LACONIA — the Laconia/Gilford Lions recently held a formal installation of new officers.
Matt Soza was installed as Club President. The President leads meetings, and appoints/supervises committees. Soza has been a member since 2015 and served previously as treasurer and second vice president. He also is currently the club's publicity chair.
Allyn Bridge was elected first vice-president. In this capacity, he substitutes for the president when needed at club and board meetings. Bridge has been a club member since February 2012 and just completed a two-year stint as club president. He resides in Concord.
Mike Adams was installed as club secretary. The secretary keeps records of meetings and club activities, takes meeting minutes, serves as liaison between the club and the district governor's association, and in general acts as the president's right hand. Adams has been a member since 2014 and previously was a Lion in Maryland.
Eileen Morey was elected club treasurer. The treasurer is the chief financial officer and custodian of club funds. Morey, a member since 1998, has served previously in this role.
Lori Chandler was installed as club recruitment officer and chairs the membership committee. She is charged with growing club membership and avoiding member losses. She has been a club member for over a decade and previously served as president.
All the officers received 100 percent Attendance Pins. Allyn Bridge was also installed as immediate past president.
In his closing remarks as outgoing president, Bridge said, "It was a pleasure to serve as president and to be in the club. As we go forward, I'd like to see the club continue to focus on local interests. In particular, it might be good to highlight substance abuse, hunger, and the elderly. All are ongoing area concerns which we Lions should be able to help address. And of course we want to continue to grow our membership, and have that membership reflect all the diverse area we represent. In that way we can focus on all the facets of our region and fully implement our Lions motto which is 'We Serve.'"
To learn more about the club and Lionism, visit the Laconia/Gilford Lions Club Facebook page or call 603-528-2663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.