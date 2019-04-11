GILFORD — Turn junk like old computers, broken air conditioners, laptops, phones, and televisions over to the Laconia Gilford Lions Club during their Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event, to be held on Saturday, April 13 in the Cinemas 8 parking lot, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For a small disposal fee of $5 for most items, the club will take old electronic items and recycle them. Cash or checks only will be accepted.
Lions club members will help unload items for recycling. The fundraiser is open to the public.
Items accepted for $5 include laptops, CPUs, servers, CD and DVD players, camcorders, AV equipment, VCRs, speakers, copiers, faxes, scanners, printers, phones, phone systems, UPS systems, humidifiers, cords, cables and computer accessories.
In addition, microwaves, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers will be accepted for $10, computer monitors and televisions less than 25” for $20, and televisions 26” and larger for $30. For large televisions needing more than one person to lift, the price will depend on weight. Car batteries will be accepted, as will some other items not listed.
Items that will not be accepted include smoke detectors, oils, paints, thinners, batteries, tires, items containing mercury such as fluorescent and CFL light bulbs or thermometers, capacitors, ballasts, and hazardous waste.
Help the environment by disposing of unwanted electronics responsibly and also help the Lions raise funds to meet pressing needs in the community, like eye glasses and hearing aids, food pantries, college scholarships, holiday food baskets, and youth sports programs. In most cases, the disposal fee is less than the cost at local transfer stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.