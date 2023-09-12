GILFORD — The Laconia Friendship Club has begun its 73rd year. The club started on Sept. 6 with lunch at T Bones, a meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Gilford Community Church followed by bingo. The new officers were introduced: President Betty Clark, first vice president, Carole Veer, second vice president, Ann Marie Carpenter, secretary, Cookie Boulanger, treasurer, Pat Masters and the directors, Nancy Corliss, Rosemary Murphy, Sue Roache and Jane Sidway.
All meetings are on Wednesdays at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall and begin at 1:30 p.m. After the business meetings, there will be presentations planned by the program committee. Exception: The first Wednesday of the month the club will meet at a nearby restaurant for lunch before going to the hall for the meeting and Bingo.
All who are over 55 are welcome to attend.
The program lineup for the fall so far is:
Sept. 13 — Rebecca Rule shares her humorous NH stories. She is a storyteller, author and yankee.
Sept. 20 — Erick Adams of Laconia Police Department will be speaking on homelessness in the Laconia area.
Sept. 27 — Club members will be going to Cannon Mountain to take in the foliage and have lunch at the Covered Bridge Farm to Table in Campton. This is a carpool activity. Meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Jersey Mike's at Tanger.
Oct. 4 — 11:30 a.m. lunch at Lakeside in Gilford. Followed by meeting at the Gilford Community Church at 1:30 p.m., followed by bingo.
Oct. 11 — Elise Ford of Sanbornton will show her creative carvings of chainsaw art and wood carvings.
Oct. 18 — Guest speaker, Chris Schadler, a researcher and advocate for coyotes, will speak about the population dynamics of coyotes, their past and present range, their range, behavior, habits and group dynamics.
Oct. 25 — Halloween Party with costumes, games and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.