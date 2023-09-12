GILFORD — The Laconia Friendship Club has begun its 73rd year. The club started on Sept. 6 with lunch at T Bones, a meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the Gilford Community Church followed by bingo. The new officers were introduced: President Betty Clark, first vice president, Carole Veer, second vice president, Ann Marie Carpenter, secretary, Cookie Boulanger, treasurer, Pat Masters and the directors, Nancy Corliss, Rosemary Murphy, Sue Roache and Jane Sidway.

All meetings are on Wednesdays at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall and begin at 1:30 p.m. After the business meetings, there will be presentations planned by the program committee. Exception: The first Wednesday of the month the club will meet at a nearby restaurant for lunch before going to the hall for the meeting and Bingo.

