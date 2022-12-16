Top left, Ella Brown, Rosemary Murphy, Nancy Corliss, Carole Veer, Linda Hebert, Sara Sorenson, Christine Benoit, Andy Nadeau. Middle row from left, Theresa Decelles, Linda Phelps, Pat Masters, Rachel Nadeau, Jeanne Nault. Front row from left to right, Peter Fijalkowski, Charlene Fijalkowski, Cookie Boulanger, Vi Resnick, Sue Roach, Paula Merigan, Jane Sidway, Betty Clark. Eleanor LeClerc missed the photo. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — As part of our Christmas Party this year the Laconia Friendship Club collected gifts that residents of Belknap County Nursing Home can give. At this time of year everyone wants to be part of the Christmas celebrations but where do Belknap County residents go shopping? With the donation of well over 100 items from the Laconia Friendship Club, Brenda Twardowsky and her staff will carry out the project on site. She is providing a room for displaying the items for residents to "shop" and then assist with wrapping. When loved ones and friends come for a visit, residents can once again experience the gift of giving.
Nancy Corliss, the idea originator, Sarah Sorenson, and Betty Clark delivered all the gifts to the Belknap County Nursing Home.
For the first time in two years, the club was able to have a potluck Christmas Party at Leavitt Park. The club served cranberry sauce and relish, cheese and crackers, punch, stuffing, three kinds of potatoes, carrots, salads, fruits and deserts galore. It was amazing to be able to celebrate together again at last. The club will take a winter pause for January and February and hopefully will be back in March for more fun.
