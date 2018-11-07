GILFORD — The Laconia Lodge of Elks 876 hosted the Ninth Annual Ronny Bean Classic Arm Wrestling Tournament at their lodge. The tournament is part of the 26th Annual New Hampshire Tournament of Arm Wrestling. The proceeds of this year’s tournament benefit the Special Olympics.
Harry and Priscilla Bean of Gilford are the New Hampshire State Directors for the International Arm Wrestling Federation. "Badger" Drewes of New Hampshire Restaurant Supply is the coach of Team Granite Arm in Manchester. Harry and Drewes were the referees, and Priscilla was the keeper of the brackets, namely the winners of each competition. There were a total of 66 competitors; 18 were kids ages four to 16; five were women; and 43 were men. Competitors came from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.
Daniel Scott Hall of Granite Arms proposed to Nichole Lynn Couture in front of their mothers, as well as what Scott referred to as his extended family.
Numerous Elks and others volunteered their time, money, and merchandise to raise funds for the auction and raffle at the event. Event sponsors were H & P Apartments, New Hampshire Restaurant Equipment, Hammer Down Farms, RJ Smith Construction, Saccoccia Electric, Chaisson’s Carpentry, Mi-Box Moving, Beauty By The Bridge, Bebobs Old School Auto Detailing, Gilford Home Center, Nila Morrison Bookkeeping, and Brennan Food Vending Services. The Elks are also grateful for the support of donors Aesthetics By Michelle, VIP, Talon Hair & Nail Salon, Taylor Rental, Trustworthy hardware, 405, Lakeside, Brickfront, Walmart, Sanitary Dry Cleaners, Shawn Mello, Clairmont Cleaning, Amara Salon, Che Bella Beauty Salon, Vista, Price Pools, Shaw’s, Hannaford, Kwik Stop, Hammer Down Farms, Irving, Marry Ann Logsdon, Thelma Bean, Crissy Dee, Mark Roy, Dragonfly Cleaning, Downtown Gym, Lowe’s, Happy Cow, Goody Good Donuts, Miss Ellen’s Cupcakes and First Choice Installations.
The event raised $6,041, presented to the Special Olympics. The wrestling community and the Laconia Lodge of Elks 876 are proud of the efforts provided by their members to give back to those in need.
