WASHINGTON, DC — Regent Adele Bausor of the Mary Butler Chapter, which is based in Laconia, was among more than 3,500 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution who convened in the nation’s capital in June for the 127th Continental Congress.
The week-long convention included business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners are honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.