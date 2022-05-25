LACONIA — Members from the Laconia Historical & Museum Society and Laconia Country Club are collecting photos, stories and memorabilia from the Country Clubs first 100 years this Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The community is invited to visit the Club to share stories, identify people in photos, and view the photos and memorabilia collected to date.
Interviews are being held for community members who would like to share their stories on video or audio. Contact Tara Shore at 603-524-1367 to set a time or for more information about this event.
