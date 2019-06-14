LACONIA – The following students received diplomas from Laconia High School as members of the Class of 2019:

Musaab Amin Abu Zaid

Cheyenne Lynne Adriance

Maeghan Elizabeth Ash

Jennifer Lee Bateman

Kylie Rae Bean

Caitlin Bridget Beattie

Blake William Bergeron

Rebecca Jane Bladecki

Zoran Boskovic

Kelby Aaron Brooker

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brooks

Jordan Anthony Brown

Skylar Phoenix Brown

Richard Dean Buchanan

Gabrielle Marie Caravona

Cole Gerard Ronald Champoux

Ryan Malone Chiasson

Arianna Marie Coleman

William Edwin Cone IV

Logan Steven Burns Connelly

Jeremy Michael Connolly

Renee Elizabeth Corriveau

Jacob Alexander Cote

Isabelle Katherine Cutter-Cannuli

Dylan Michael Daly

Kiara Maree Dame

Brooke Kelly D'Amico

Peter Alan Dauphin, Jr.

Patrick Russell Deegan

Noah Thomas Dickey

Gabrijela Djuric

Hannah Marie-Danielle Dow

Somer Anne Dulac

Karisa Leigh Dumaine

Molly Elisabeth Dunleavy

Jonathan Paul Fecteau

Nicholas Anthony Ferruolo

Evan River Fields

Ryan James Fields

Ethan Willyum Furtado

Ashley Michelle Gagne

Nathan James Gamans

Isabella Marie Gandolfi

Zoe Elizabeth Glines

Alfred Joseph Gosselin

Dylan Scott Granger

Caleb James Grant

Riley Elizabeth Grant

Evan Lino Guzman

Austin James Hall

Makenzie Rae Hartman

Matthew James Hersey

Isabella Jeanelle Houle

Kaya Lyn Jenkins

Keegan Christopher Michael Johnson

Connor Ryan Johnson

Connor Scott Johnson

Desteny Kataisha Jones

Caleb Quinn Jordan

Rhyan Katheryn Kirk

Sanela Kosut

Jordan Paul Labraney

Alexyss Elizabeth LeMay

Dominic Michael Lemay

Joseph Michael Lennon

Kristy Lynne Lounsbrough

Jillian Elizabeth McDonald

Chase Jeremy McIntire

Jacob Frederick Miner

Devin Andrew Moegelin

Taylor Marie Morrill

Kayla Nguyen

Jordan Leo Ortiz

Ryan Michael Paiva

Faith Gune Abbe Pakasuk

Dante Ramani Parker

Caleb Jason Petell

Jordin Nicole Poire

Kailyn Faith Poole

Shawn Peter Poulin, Jr.

Cole Hunter Reid

Joshua David Reynolds

Morgan Lee Romprey

Delaney May Ross

Joseph Vincent Russo

Dedric Paul Salway

Jason Alexander Sandifer

Tyler Robert Shaw

Joseph Timothy Sheehan

Kaleb Aaron Shumway

Abigail Maree Shute

Joshua Scott Smith

Tyler Peter Sorrell

Jakob Tyler Steele

Sydney Alyssa Stevens

Marcus Anthony Sullivan

Jordan Lynwood Tash

Skyler Ann Tautkus

Eric Michael Taylor

Katie Ashkenz Theberge

Olivia Eve Thibodeau

Kayleigh Elizabeth Thoroughgood

Christian Daniel Vaughan

Michael John Von George

Shawn Edward Wheaton

Ashleigh Elizabeth Wheeler

Garret Matthew Whitney

Bryden Christopher Wright

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.