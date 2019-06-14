LACONIA – The following students received diplomas from Laconia High School as members of the Class of 2019:
Musaab Amin Abu Zaid
Cheyenne Lynne Adriance
Maeghan Elizabeth Ash
Jennifer Lee Bateman
Kylie Rae Bean
Caitlin Bridget Beattie
Blake William Bergeron
Rebecca Jane Bladecki
Zoran Boskovic
Kelby Aaron Brooker
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brooks
Jordan Anthony Brown
Skylar Phoenix Brown
Richard Dean Buchanan
Gabrielle Marie Caravona
Cole Gerard Ronald Champoux
Ryan Malone Chiasson
Arianna Marie Coleman
William Edwin Cone IV
Logan Steven Burns Connelly
Jeremy Michael Connolly
Renee Elizabeth Corriveau
Jacob Alexander Cote
Isabelle Katherine Cutter-Cannuli
Dylan Michael Daly
Kiara Maree Dame
Brooke Kelly D'Amico
Peter Alan Dauphin, Jr.
Patrick Russell Deegan
Noah Thomas Dickey
Gabrijela Djuric
Hannah Marie-Danielle Dow
Somer Anne Dulac
Karisa Leigh Dumaine
Molly Elisabeth Dunleavy
Jonathan Paul Fecteau
Nicholas Anthony Ferruolo
Evan River Fields
Ryan James Fields
Ethan Willyum Furtado
Ashley Michelle Gagne
Nathan James Gamans
Isabella Marie Gandolfi
Zoe Elizabeth Glines
Alfred Joseph Gosselin
Dylan Scott Granger
Caleb James Grant
Riley Elizabeth Grant
Evan Lino Guzman
Austin James Hall
Makenzie Rae Hartman
Matthew James Hersey
Isabella Jeanelle Houle
Kaya Lyn Jenkins
Keegan Christopher Michael Johnson
Connor Ryan Johnson
Connor Scott Johnson
Desteny Kataisha Jones
Caleb Quinn Jordan
Rhyan Katheryn Kirk
Sanela Kosut
Jordan Paul Labraney
Alexyss Elizabeth LeMay
Dominic Michael Lemay
Joseph Michael Lennon
Kristy Lynne Lounsbrough
Jillian Elizabeth McDonald
Chase Jeremy McIntire
Jacob Frederick Miner
Devin Andrew Moegelin
Taylor Marie Morrill
Kayla Nguyen
Jordan Leo Ortiz
Ryan Michael Paiva
Faith Gune Abbe Pakasuk
Dante Ramani Parker
Caleb Jason Petell
Jordin Nicole Poire
Kailyn Faith Poole
Shawn Peter Poulin, Jr.
Cole Hunter Reid
Joshua David Reynolds
Morgan Lee Romprey
Delaney May Ross
Joseph Vincent Russo
Dedric Paul Salway
Jason Alexander Sandifer
Tyler Robert Shaw
Joseph Timothy Sheehan
Kaleb Aaron Shumway
Abigail Maree Shute
Joshua Scott Smith
Tyler Peter Sorrell
Jakob Tyler Steele
Sydney Alyssa Stevens
Marcus Anthony Sullivan
Jordan Lynwood Tash
Skyler Ann Tautkus
Eric Michael Taylor
Katie Ashkenz Theberge
Olivia Eve Thibodeau
Kayleigh Elizabeth Thoroughgood
Christian Daniel Vaughan
Michael John Von George
Shawn Edward Wheaton
Ashleigh Elizabeth Wheeler
Garret Matthew Whitney
Bryden Christopher Wright
