LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy is offering their first-ever series of summer camps for kids age four to 12th grade. Camp will run during the month of July and will focus on programs and activities offered throughout the school year at Laconia Christian Academy.
Timbernook Outdoor Adventure Camps encourage kids to get off the couch and away from technology, and let their imaginations run wild. Timbernook will run four, week long camps in July, each focused on a different theme. Week 1, Storybook, is July 6-10, and kids ages four to seven will experience Dr. Seuss stories in the wild. Week 2, Enchanted, runs July 13-17, for kids ages five to nine, who will explore the world of heroes and villains. Week 3 is Village Folks, running July 20-24, for kids ages seven to 12, who will create a secret village in the woods using camouflaging techniques and other methods. Week 4, Extreme Art, is July 27-31 for kids ages seven to 12, who will work create a grand-scale art fair together.
School House Rock Live, Jr., a two-week theatre camp, will be offered for kids in grades three to 12. Kids will design sets and costumes, act, sing and dance their way through their own production. The group will have a performance for family and friends on the final evening of camp.
Soccer, volleyball and basketball camps will also be offered. These half-day camps are for players who want to practice their skills and learn new ones. Beginner and experienced players are welcome.
During the last week of July, students entering grades 8-12 can take part in drone camp. Kids will learn the basics of flight, rules of operation, and build and fly two mini-drones. They will also have flight time with industry-leading, professional equipment. All participants will leave with their own drone at the end of camp.
Registration for camps is now open. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-enrolled basis. To register, visit laconiachristian.org/summer-camp-program, or call Carrie Butler, 603-524-3250, ext. 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.