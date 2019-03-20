LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy hosted the first of three admissions open house events on March 5. The next two open house events will be on Wednesday, April 3, from 5-7 p.m., and on Thursday, May 23, from 9-11 a.m. During the open house events, there are guided campus tours, opportunities to meet teachers, and see classes in action, as well as a question and answer session with the head of school to learn more about financial aid and other school offerings.
To find out more about the education options available to families in the Lakes Region, families are invited to attend an open house, contact the school office at 603-524-3250 or visit www.laconiachristian.org. Laconia Christian Academy is located at 1386 Meredith Center Road.
