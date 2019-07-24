LACONIA — The following students were included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2018-2019 honor roll for the fourth quarter.

Grade 12

Jared Bettez, high honors; Autumn Hendricks

Grade 11

Carolyn Bixby, high honors; MacKenzie Glines; Noah Longval, high honors

Grade 10

Ryann Hendricks, high honors; Ian Manning; Tobias McKinney; Deborah Umwiza, high honors

Grade 9

Sarah Glines, high honors; Caleb Longval; Veronica Maksymenko, high honors; Grace O’Brien

Grade 8

Emma Desmarais; Katelyn Kilcup; Hannah Longval; Emily McLeod; Elsie Rietkerk; Amber Stillion, high honors

Grade 7

Brycen Allen; Audrey Bond; Ava Hall; Robert Merola

Grade 6

Leanne Daigneau, high honors; Jillian Mitchell, high honors; Adelyn Rietkerk; Emma Scott

Grade 5

Ian Blake; Natalie Bleiler; Oliver Bond, high honors; Luke Butler

