LACONIA — The following students were included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2018-2019 honor roll for the fourth quarter.
Grade 12
Jared Bettez, high honors; Autumn Hendricks
Grade 11
Carolyn Bixby, high honors; MacKenzie Glines; Noah Longval, high honors
Grade 10
Ryann Hendricks, high honors; Ian Manning; Tobias McKinney; Deborah Umwiza, high honors
Grade 9
Sarah Glines, high honors; Caleb Longval; Veronica Maksymenko, high honors; Grace O’Brien
Grade 8
Emma Desmarais; Katelyn Kilcup; Hannah Longval; Emily McLeod; Elsie Rietkerk; Amber Stillion, high honors
Grade 7
Brycen Allen; Audrey Bond; Ava Hall; Robert Merola
Grade 6
Leanne Daigneau, high honors; Jillian Mitchell, high honors; Adelyn Rietkerk; Emma Scott
Grade 5
Ian Blake; Natalie Bleiler; Oliver Bond, high honors; Luke Butler
