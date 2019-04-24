LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy recently named the following students to the 2018-2019 honor roll for the third quarter.
Grade 12
Honors: Jared Bettez, Autumn Hendricks, Paul Naho, Jesse Wagner
Grade 11
High Honors: Carolyn Bixby, Noah Longval
Honors: MacKenzie Glines
Grade 10
High Honors: Ryann Hendricks, Ian Manning, Deborah Umwiza
Honors: David Bugingo, Tobias McKinney, Derek Wirth
Grade 9
High Honors: Sarah Glines, Veronica Maksymenko, Grace O’Brien
Honors: Rose Hynes, Caleb Longval
Grade 8
High Honors: Amber Stillion
Honors: Emma Blake, Emma Desmarais, Katelyn Kilcup, Hannah Longval, Emily McLeod, Elsie Rietkerk, Clarissa Wirth
Grade 7
High Honors: Audrey Bond
Honors: Brycen Allen, Ava Hall, Robert Merola
Grade 6
High Honors: Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell, Adelyn Rietkerk
Honors: Alyssa Ely, Emma Scott, Levi Swearingin, Aiden Tyrrell, Samuel Ward
Grade 5
High Honors: Oliver Bond
Honors: Ian Blake, Natalie Bleiler, Luke Butler
