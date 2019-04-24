LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy recently named the following students to the 2018-2019 honor roll for the third quarter.

Grade 12

Honors: Jared Bettez, Autumn Hendricks, Paul Naho, Jesse Wagner

Grade 11

High Honors: Carolyn Bixby, Noah Longval

Honors: MacKenzie Glines 

Grade 10

High Honors: Ryann Hendricks, Ian Manning, Deborah Umwiza

Honors: David Bugingo, Tobias McKinney, Derek Wirth

Grade 9

High Honors: Sarah Glines, Veronica Maksymenko, Grace O’Brien

Honors: Rose Hynes, Caleb Longval

Grade 8

High Honors: Amber Stillion

Honors: Emma Blake, Emma Desmarais, Katelyn Kilcup, Hannah Longval, Emily McLeod, Elsie Rietkerk, Clarissa Wirth

 

Grade 7

High Honors: Audrey Bond

Honors: Brycen Allen, Ava Hall, Robert Merola

 

Grade 6

High Honors: Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell, Adelyn Rietkerk

Honors: Alyssa Ely, Emma Scott, Levi Swearingin, Aiden Tyrrell, Samuel Ward

 

Grade 5

High Honors: Oliver Bond

Honors: Ian Blake, Natalie Bleiler, Luke Butler

