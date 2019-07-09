LACONIA — On Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m., the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host local historian and columnist Warren D. Huse with his presentation on the history of the Laconia Car Company, which manufactured railroad and trolley cars between 1848-1928. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members, and $5 for nonmembers. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.
Over its 80 years, the Laconia Car Company produced thousands of railroad cars, both freight and passenger, and hundreds of trolley and subway cars, mostly for rail and trolley lines on the East Coast. The company built at least two coaches for the Mount Washington Cog Railway, and Laconia cars are still in service on tourist railways, including the railroad in Conway. There are a number of Laconia-built trolleys in operation at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, and other railway museums.
A retired Army officer, Huse joined his hometown newspaper, 'The Citizen,' in 1987, and since 1990 has compiled the weekly Our Yesterdays column, which now appears in 'The Laconia Daily Sun.' He has three published books in the Arcadia 'Images of America' series, 'Laconia,' 'Lakeport' and 'The Weirs,' as well as 'Celebrate Laconia: 125 Years of the Lake City.' Books will be available for signing and purchase at the presentation.
For information about the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society, visit www.lwhs.us. Located at 503 Endicott St. N., next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., from mid-June through mid-October. Seats may be reserved by email to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone 603-366-5950.
