WEIRS BEACH — The Laconia Bridge Club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Weirs Community Center.
Players of all ability levels are welcome to attend and learn more about contract bridge.
The Weirs Community Center is located at 25 Lucerne Ave., next to the fire station. For more information, or to find a partner, call John Cole at 603-524-5095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.