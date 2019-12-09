LACONIA — Boy Scout Troop 68 of Laconia, chartered by St. Andre Bessette Parish, has annually held an aluminum can collection fundraiser to help fund summer camp and troop activities. Moe Gouin accommodated the group by housing the collection, trailer, and storage shed on his property. Rich Tilton of Resort by the Bay, the former owners of Walter’s Market, and D’angelo’s allowed the troop to borrow space on their properties for can collection bins. The troop will not continue the fundraiser this year. Locations for bins have become difficult to find, and safety issues have arisen as scouts and their families have found drug paraphernalia and other trash in the bins. The troop committee welcomes suggestions for fundraising opportunities to be sent to scoutcrushbinadm68@gmail.com.
