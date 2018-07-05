LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will hold a sale on Saturday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 343 Court St., behind Eased Edges. The Exchange still has a lot of English style road bikes for adults as well as various styles for youths. All bikes are used and prices start at $10. Wheels and rims of all sizes are also available for $5-10.
Volunteers are needed in the morning prior to the sale to set up as well as during and after the sale to move bikes to the new shop. “The building we’re currently in has sold and construction is scheduled to begin July 9, so we need to be out by that date,” said Interim Director John Rogers. “We need to reduce inventory to make the move easier.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should post a message to the organization’s Facebook Page, call 603-630-7571, or email labx2014@yahoo.com.
“We don’t expect everyone to stay the whole day, but we’ll gladly accept as much or as little time as anyone can offer,” Rogers said.
