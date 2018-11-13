TILTON — Local economist and watercolor painter Russ Thibeault will be the featured presenter at the Lakes Region Art Association's annual meeting. Thibeault will present an overview and demonstration titled “Watercolor Painting the Charles Reid Way” at the Nov. 19 meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., and will be held at the Lakes Region Art Assocation Art Gallery in Suite 132, at Tanger Outlets, across from the Chocolate Factory, and near the office.
Thibeault has been a watercolorist for the past 20 years, including being a juried member of the New Hampshire Art Association. He says painting is a source of relaxation for him. He has studied extensively with Charles Reid, whose other students include Tony Bennett and Gene Wilder.
Russ emulates Reid's style, which strives to be loose and spontaneous, yet still representational. Thibeault will present an overview of Reid’s work and a demonstration of the drawing and painting technique he learned from Reid. Attendees are encouraged to bring watercolor materials and paint along with Russ. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will begin after a brief meeting of the association.
To view Reid’s work, visit www.charlesreidart.com/galW.html.
