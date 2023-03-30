LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 15. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exchange is located at 97 New Salem St., across from the Isiah 21 Cafe. Open hours will be Tuesdays 4 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The exchange has been in operation for nine years. Managed by John Rogers, executive director since inception in 2014. The exchange serves those in need with adult bicycles starting at $10 and up and children's bikes $5 and up, and also has some premium bikes at very reasonable prices, which sales help with its monthly expenses.
The exchange has a great group of volunteers. Cliff King has volunteered his time since the exchange's first year and sets the tone of the operations with his friendly service and knowledge. Mark Townsend is an experienced bike mechanic with his own set of bicycle tools. Rounded out by Dave and Al.
New volunteers are welcome at the exchange and it will be accepting used and stored bicycles looking for new home. The exchange can no longer accept donations of the old style thin tire road bikes from the '60s and '70s.
For more information visit our Facebook Page. If there is anyone out there experienced with web pages, the exchange's web page has crashed. And one last thing, John is looking for someone to take on this dynamic nonprofit with new energy and perspective. Contact information 603-832-1221 or labe2014@yahoo.com.
