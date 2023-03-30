LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 15. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exchange is located at 97 New Salem St., across from the Isiah 21 Cafe. Open hours will be Tuesdays 4 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The exchange has been in operation for nine years. Managed by John Rogers, executive director since inception in 2014. The exchange serves those in need with adult bicycles starting at $10 and up and children's bikes $5 and up, and also has some premium bikes at very reasonable prices, which sales help with its monthly expenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.