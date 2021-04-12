LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange, 97 New Salem Street (opposite the Isiah Cafe), will be opening for its 8th season starting Saturday April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LABX serves the needs of individuals and families with low cost refurbished bicycles. Since their first year they have provided over 850 bicycles to those in need.
Hours of operation are Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
LABX is seeking interested individuals who can volunteer a few hours a week to repair bicycles and interact with our clientele.
LABX is accepting donations of adult road and mountain bikes that can be reused or repurposed.
Visit their website at http://www.labe.bike.
