LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange is at risk of being homeless if they don’t find a new location by July 7. The building that currently houses their shop has been sold and the space will no longer be available for their use. The Eased Edges shop will remain at the same Court Street location, retaining a portion of the annex for storage. However, the new owner has other plans for the rest of the building.
“Timing couldn’t be worse for us,” said John Rogers, Interim Director of the organization, which he founded in 2014. “We’re only open mid-April to early October so this is our busiest time.”
LABX provides affordable alternate transportation by refurbishing donated bikes. A small group of Volunteers work on repairs during the five and a half hours the shop is open weekly. People without the means to own, maintain and operate a car can stop in during those hours to try out bikes for purchase for as low as $10. Many are referred by local agencies such as Belknap House and Lakes Region Community Services. “For these individuals a bike is a way to get to and from jobs, interviews, doctors’ appointments and local stores,” Rogers said.
As of the close of the 2017 season, more than 600 bikes had been provided to people in need since the organization opened its doors in its original shop on Messer Street in 2014. This will be the third location in just five years.
“We have immediate need for approximately 400-500 square feet of space in a garage or barn, or even a walk-out cellar, with a safe parking area where bikes can be taken for a test drive,” Rogers said. “The challenge is to find something in the center of Laconia or Lakeport where people we serve can easily walk to our shop. It doesn’t have to be pretty. Our budget doesn’t allow for renting retail space”.
“Anyone who has space to rent shouldn’t hesitate. John has been a good tenant for the past three years. He always pays the rent and is respectful of the parameters we set for his use of the property,” said Brian Flanders, owner of Eased Edges, who has sublet the space to LABX for the past three years. “The shop is only open about six hours a week so their presence has had little impact on our parking.”
Anyone with space to lend or rent, or with leads on available space, should call John Rogers at 603-630-7571 or email labx2014@yahoo.com. For the most updated information, follow the Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaconiaAreaBicycleExchangeLABX/.
