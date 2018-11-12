LACONIA — Laconia and Belmont high schools are participating in I Am College Bound/I Applied, an initiative designed to increase the number of high school seniors submitting college applications. Forty-two public high schools across New Hampshire are participating in the initiative, part of the state’s I Am College Bound month-long celebration in November.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14, seniors at Laconia and Belmont high schools will have the opportunity to submit at least one college admissions application with the assistance of representatives from admissions offices in various New Hampshire colleges and universities, during the school day. Application fees for New Hampshire colleges and universities are waived for this specific day.
The I Am College Bound/I Applied campaign provides assistance to students who may be the first in their family to attend college, low-income students, and others who may be unfamiliar with the college application process. At Laconia High School, all seniors are encouraged to participate. As part of the initiative, students receive information about the components of a college application, the college financial aid process, and filing of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. Students at each school will also be eligible to win a $500 college scholarship for participating in the program.
The program, part of a nationwide initiative through the American Council on Education, is sponsored statewide by the New Hampshire Department of Education, New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation, and colleges and universities of the New Hampshire College & University Council. Since 2014, more than 3,200 high school seniors have submitted more than 7,100 college applications.
For a complete list of participating high schools and for more information about the program, visit www.nhheaf.org/IACB-info.asp.
