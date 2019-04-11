LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1, The American Legion, annually sponsors high school juniors to Boys State and Girls State. These are separate, five-day programs, where rising seniors will learn about local, county, and state government operations.
The Boys State program will run from June 23-28, at St. Anselm College in Manchester, and has been described as “a week that shapes a lifetime” by those who have attended. Applications are available at all local high school guidance offices, and are due May 26. Applications are also available by visiting www.nhboysstate.org. There is a $25 application fee.
The Girls State program will be at Franklin Pierce University from June 23-29. For more information, contact the American Legion Auxiliary at 603-856-8942.
