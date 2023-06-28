LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will offer a knitting workshop series on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. this July, with a four-part program focused on knitting socks. The series will be held at the Belknap Mill in the Riverside Gallery. Participants should have basic knitting skills: knit, purl, cast on, and knitting in-the-round. Workshop participants can register for each individual program or the entire series at a discounted rate. To register visit belknapmill.org/textiles.
Christmas in July: Knit a miniature sock ornament. In this workshop you will learn the skills required to knit a small sock for an ornament. Makes a great gift topper.
Knit two color socks: Learn stranded knitting and basic fair isle skills to create a sock using two colors.
Variations of heels and toes: Participants will learn different ways to knit heels and toes on socks.
Bringing it all together. Happy sock knitting for years to come. The final workshop in the series will focus on transferring all the knitting skills learned to knit adult size socks. Patterns will be provided.
Beth James is a knitting instructor and resident fiber artist at the Belknap Mill. Beth started teaching fiber arts 30 years ago. She demonstrated and taught a children's program for the Rochester Fair for eight years. At Fryeburg Fair Fiber Arts Center, 20 years were dedicated to education and demonstrating. Beth teaches beginner and intermediate knitting at the Belknap Mill. She also hosts a weekly Spin-In for anyone with a spinning wheel and is available for knitting questions or instruction on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. She is a member of the New Hampshire Spinner and Dyers Guild.
For more information or to register for a class, visit our website belknapmill.org or call 603-524-8813.
