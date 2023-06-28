Beth James

The Belknap Mill offers a knitting workshop series on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. this July, with a four-part program focused on knitting socks with Beth James, instructor. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will offer a knitting workshop series on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. this July, with a four-part program focused on knitting socks. The series will be held at the Belknap Mill in the Riverside Gallery. Participants should have basic knitting skills: knit, purl, cast on, and knitting in-the-round. Workshop participants can register for each individual program or the entire series at a discounted rate. To register visit belknapmill.org/textiles.

Christmas in July: Knit a miniature sock ornament. In this workshop you will learn the skills required to knit a small sock for an ornament. Makes a great gift topper.

