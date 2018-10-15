LACONIA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Thursday, Oct. 18, The Studio, at 598 Main St., Laconia, will offer a pop-up shop featuring Namaste Knitting and Fierce Felting, with 25 percent of the sales going to the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition.
The event, runningh from 2 to 7 p.m., will feature hand-knit and felted hats, scarves, and more.
Namaste Knitting and Fierce Felting is the work of June Garen, a registered nurse who, in 2017, was violently assaulted by a patient, leaving her with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. Her recovery has been steady, but she found that turning to knitting, a talent at which she was accomplished prior to the assault, has been a way for her to channel her energy productively.
“Knitting has helped me face the challenges of navigating my world differently,” says Garen, who taught herself to felt the knitted pieces she was already making. Her business model is to have “house parties” where hosts would designate a charity and a percentage of the sales would be donated on the host’s behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.